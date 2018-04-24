AP News in Brief at 9:04 p.m. EDT

In big shift, Trump assesses Kim Jong Un as 'very honorable'
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump on Tuesday said Kim Jong Un wants a historic, high-stakes meeting as soon as possible and suggested the North Korean dictator has been "very open" and "very honorable," a sharply different assessment of a leader he once denounced as "Little Rocket Man."
The United States and North Korea have been negotiating a summit between Trump and Kim to be held in May or June to broker a deal on Pyongyang's nuclear program. Trump, who has struck a decidedly optimistic tone on the situation in recent days, said Tuesday that the United States and North Korea were having "good discussions."
"We have been told directly that they would like to have the meeting as soon as possible. We think that's a great thing for the world," Trump said at the White House alongside French President Emmanuel Macron. "Kim Jong Un, he really has been very open and I think very honorable from everything we're seeing."
Trump cautioned that North Korea had not followed through on previous promises, but credited tough steps from his administration — including sanctions and organizing pressure from international allies — for having forced Pyongyang to hold talks. And he again suggested that he would "leave the table" if the negotiations were not productive or if North Korea was not operating in good faith.
"We'll see where that all goes," the president said. "Maybe it will be wonderful or maybe it won't."
His nomination in peril, Jackson fights for VA post
WASHINGTON (AP) — His nomination in peril, Veterans Affairs nominee Ronny Jackson fought Tuesday to convince lawmakers of his leadership abilities as more details of accusations against him emerged, ranging from repeated drunkenness to a toxic work environment as he served as a top White House doctor.
President Donald Trump sent mixed signals about his choice to lead the sprawling veterans' agency, suggesting during a White House news conference that Jackson may want to withdraw because of unfair scrutiny. But the president privately urged his nominee to keep fighting to win Senate confirmation, and Jackson showed few signs of backing down.
A watchdog report requested in 2012 and reviewed by The Associated Press found that Jackson and a rival physician exhibited "unprofessional behaviors" as they engaged in a power struggle over the White House medical unit. The six-page report by the Navy's Medical Inspector General found a lack of trust in the leadership and low morale among staff members, who described the working environment as "being caught between parents going through a bitter divorce."
"There is a severe and pervasive lack of trust in the leadership that has deteriorated to the point that staff walk on 'eggshells,'" the assessment found.
The inspector general report reviewed by The AP included no references to improper prescribing of drugs or the use of alcohol, separate allegations revealed by a Senate committee.
Man who disarmed Waffle House shooter hailed by lawmakers
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The man who snatched an AR-15 rifle away from a gunman at a Nashville restaurant told Tennessee lawmakers Tuesday he faced "the true test of a man," drawing a standing ovation during his brief address.
As the House hailed him as a hero, James Shaw Jr. said he acted to save his own life early Sunday at a Waffle House, and saved others in the process.
"I never thought I'd be in a room with all the eyes on me, but you know, I'm very grateful to be here," Shaw told House members. The 29-year-old said he has since gone to see some of the shooting victims in the hospital and they all remembered him. He apologized to the people whose loved ones died in the attack.
The Senate also honored Shaw on Tuesday.
Meanwhile, the co-owner of a Colorado crane company where Travis Reinking once worked says she urged federal officials to keep Reinking in custody after he was arrested at the White House last July.
First lady dazzles at state dinner amid moment in spotlight
WASHINGTON (AP) — Stepping out of the background and into the spotlight, Melania Trump dazzled at her first state dinner Tuesday, providing some much-needed sparkle at an event lacking in star power.
After ditching her trademark dark sunglasses for a white skirt suit and hat earlier in the day, the first lady appeared in a Chanel gown to greet President Emmanuel Macron of France and his wife, Brigitte, as they arrived for the first state dinner of Trump's administration.
It was a big moment in fashion — and public life — for the former model, who has kept a relatively low profile since Trump took office and who is playing hostess at her highest-profile event yet as her husband faces a mounting legal threat from a porn actress who says she was paid to keep quiet about a sexual encounter with Trump, which he denies.
With her first state dinner, Mrs. Trump seemed to be aiming to make a statement. In a nod to France, she wore a black Chantilly lace Chanel haute couture gown, hand-painted with silver and embroidered with crystal and sequins, according to her spokeswoman. Her French counterpart wore Louis Vuitton.
As the Trumps greeted the Macrons, a collection of political and business elite entered the formal dinner, which featured a smaller, more intimate guest list than some of President Barack Obama's dinners. Among those attending were Vice President Mike Pence, Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts, former Secretary of State Henry Kissinger, Apple CEO Tim Cook and two Winter Olympians, who flashed their gold medals on their way into the pre-dinner reception.
Online post suggests rampage suspect may have resented women
TORONTO (AP) — The suspect in the deadly van attack in Toronto posted a chilling Facebook message just minutes before plowing into a crowded city sidewalk, authorities said Tuesday, raising the possibility that he may have nursed grudges against women — a possible echo of a 1989 massacre of 14 women that remains one of Canada's most traumatic acts of violence.
The 25-year-old suspect, Alek Minassian, was charged Tuesday with first degree murder in the deaths of 10 pedestrians he mowed down in the rented van he sent careening along the busy walkway. Fourteen others were injured.
Toronto Police Services Det. Sgt. Graham Gibson told a news conference that those killed and injured were "predominantly" women, though he declined to discuss a possible motive.
"All the lanes are open with this investigation," said Police Chief Mark Saunders.
Authorities have not yet released a list of victims. Those known to have been killed include a 30-year-old woman from Toronto, Anne Marie D'Amico, who was active in volunteer work, as well as a female student at Seneca College, which Minassian also attended. A Jordanian citizen and two South Koreans were also among those killed.
Jury in Bill Cosby case to begin deliberating on Wednesday
NORRISTOWN, Pa. (AP) — The jury in Bill Cosby's sexual-assault retrial will begin deliberating Wednesday after a searing day of closing arguments in which the comedian was variously portrayed as a calculating predator who is finally being brought to justice, or the victim of a multimillion-dollar frame-up by a "pathological liar."
The judge sent the seven men and five women back to their hotel Tuesday evening after the jurors indicated they were exhausted from listening to 5½ hours of arguments.
"I want you well rested. I think you have collectively made a wise decision," Judge Steven O'Neill said.
The first big celebrity trial of the #MeToo era pits Cosby, the 80-year-old former TV star whose career and good-guy reputation were destroyed by a barrage of allegations involving drugs and sex, against Andrea Constand, a former Temple University women's basketball administrator who testified that he drugged and sexually violated her at his suburban Philadelphia mansion 14 years ago.
Five other women got on the witness stand and testified the same thing had happened to them.
After a death, how much can 'broken heart' hurt survivors?
You hear it whenever someone gets sick or dies soon after losing a spouse: Was it because of a broken heart? Stress might not be to blame for former President George H.W. Bush's hospitalization a day after his wife's funeral, but it does the body no favors, and one partner's health clearly affects the other's.
A sudden shock can trigger a heart attack or something like it called broken heart syndrome . Some studies also have found that people are more likely to die soon after losing a longtime spouse.
But often the timing is mere coincidence, and "broken heart" speculation just fuels a neat narrative when the problem is unsurprising in an older person with underlying health issues.
In any case, the death of a loved one is a dangerous time for the surviving spouse, said Dr. Nieca Goldberg, a cardiologist at NYU Langone Medical Center and an American Heart Association spokeswoman.
"It's really important to have a lot of other support around you," she said. "When people are depressed after something like this happens, they may not be eating, they may ignore symptoms and want to be stoic. They're certainly stressing and may not be getting enough rest. All of these things can set the stage for life-threatening conditions."
Waffle House gunman's troubles began years before attack
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Travis Reinking's erratic behavior began years before police say he showed up without pants at a Waffle House restaurant and killed four people with an assault-style rifle.
The onetime construction crane operator bounced between states and suffered from delusions, sometimes talking about plans to marry singer Taylor Swift, friends and relatives told police. He was arrested outside the White House last year after asking to speak to President Donald Trump, and his bizarre actions seemed to intensify in recent days with a car theft.
Now Reinking is charged in Tennessee with four counts of criminal homicide. He's been jailed without bond.
"He's a good kid that went off the handle for some reason," said Dave Warren, who once worked with Reinking in Colorado.
Former co-workers at Rocky Mountain Crane in Salida, Colorado, told police after the shooting that Reinking was complex.
Rapper Meek Mill freed after high court order
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Rapper Meek Mill walked out of prison Tuesday after Pennsylvania's highest court ordered him freed while he appeals decade-old gun and drug convictions.
Following a five-month campaign by his supporters to get him out, the state Supreme Court directed a Philadelphia judge who had jailed him to immediately issue an order releasing him on unsecured bail.
Mill was sentenced in November to 2 to 4 years in prison for probation violations.
He was taken from the prison by helicopter to Philadelphia, where he rang the ceremonial bell at the start of the Philadelphia 76ers-Miami Heat playoff series.
"Welcome home Meek Mill," said the game announcer to the rapper, who was sitting courtside next to actor Kevin Hart and Sixers co-owner Michael Rubin.
