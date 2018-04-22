Beyond cookies: Thousands of girls are becoming Cub Scouts

In a Thursday, March 1, 2018 photo, Tatum Weir, center, raises her hand as she prepares to ask a question while going over plans to build a tool box during a cub scout meeting in Madbury, N.H. Fifteen communities in New Hampshire are part of an "early adopter" program to allow girls to become Cub Scouts and eventually Boy Scouts. Tatum and her twin brother Ian are planning to become the first set of girl-boy siblings to become Eagle Scouts. Charles Krupa AP Photo