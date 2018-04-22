Judge fights for job after admitting to courthouse affair

FILE - In this March 21, 2016, file photo, Judge Thomas Estes presides in Eastern Hampshire District Court in Belchertown, Mass. The Commission on Judicial Conduct is asking for Judge Estes to be suspended indefinitely without pay to give lawmakers time to decide whether to remove him from the bench for his relationship with Tammy Cagle, who worked in the special drug court where Estes sat. The Republican via AP, File Don Treeger