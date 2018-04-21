Verne Troyer, who played 'Mini-Me' in 'Austin Powers' movies, is dead at 49

Actor Verne Troyer died Saturday at age 49.
TMZ obtained a statement from Troyer's family about Troyer's passing.
The news was confirmed on his official Facebook page.
"It is with great sadness and incredibly heavy hearts to write that Verne passed away today," the page read. "Verne was an extremely caring individual. He wanted to make everyone smile, be happy, and laugh. Anybody in need, he would help to any extent possible.
"Verne hoped he made a positive change with the platform he had and worked towards spreading that message everyday."
Troyer, who stopped growing at 2'8" because of achondroplasia dwarfism, was best known his role as 'Mini-Me' in the 'Austin Powers' films. He also appeared in Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone as a goblin named Griphook.
He was also in "Men in Black" and TV shows like "Celebrity Wife Swap."
According to BBC, Troyer was admitted to the hospital a year ago for alcohol addiction. He was again admitted to a hospital earlier this month.
The statement on Troyer's Facebook warned that "Depression and Suicide are very serious issues."
"You never know what kind of battle someone is going through inside," it read. "Be kind to one another. And always know, it’s never too late to reach out to someone for help."
Comments