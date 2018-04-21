Hamas vows revenge for key member killed in Malaysia

Relatives sit up a photo while masked militants from the Izzedine al-Qassam Brigades, a military wing of Hamas, receive condolences at the house mourning of engineer Fadi al-Batsh, who was killed assassinated in Malaysia this morning, in front of his family house in Jebaliya, Gaza Strip, Saturday, April 21, 2018. Gaza's ruling Hamas militant group said Saturday that a man who was gunned down in Malaysia was an important member of the organization, raising suspicions that Israel was behind the brazen killing. Adel Hana AP Photo