This graphic video of children bullying a 7-year-old is causing an uproar

A Virginia school district is facing criticism for allowing a group of students to bully a 7-year-old boy for nearly 4 minutes on a school bus. An investigation is underway.
Clarice Conner/Facebook
National

A couple and two Hurst, Texas, police officers were injured April 7, 2018 when a car crashed into the side of a house, causing an explosion. The explosion was captured by Hurst officer Travis Hiser's police dashcam.

National

For the first time in nine years, staff at the Smithsonian’s National Zoo and Conservation Biology Institute celebrated the birth of a male western lowland gorilla. The baby is named Moke, which means “junior” or “little one” in the Lingala language.

National

One person was killed and at least three others were injured in a shooting at YouTube’s headquarters in San Bruno, California, on April 3. Police said they believe the female shooter killed herself after firing shots.