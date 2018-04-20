Some reports allege that the moon will glow green due to the reflected light from the planet Uranus on April 20, the unofficial National Weed Day. Read about the fact-checked hoax that might be touted as a natural phenomenon.
Some reports allege that the moon will glow green due to the reflected light from the planet Uranus on April 20, the unofficial National Weed Day. Read about the fact-checked hoax that might be touted as a natural phenomenon. Twitter/Screenshot
Some reports allege that the moon will glow green due to the reflected light from the planet Uranus on April 20, the unofficial National Weed Day. Read about the fact-checked hoax that might be touted as a natural phenomenon. Twitter/Screenshot

National

No, mom, the moon won't glow green for the first time in 420 years. It's weed day

By Scott Berson

sberson@mcclatchy.com

April 20, 2018 12:17 PM

Some people may be seeing green on Friday night, but it probably won't be the moon they're looking at.

Rumors have been swirling through Facebook and other social media that a very rare alignment of planets — which only happens once every 420 years — will cause the moon to glow green for 90 minutes.

The astronomy site EarthSky.org reported that "green moon" was the most searched-for term on its site over the last few weeks, and searches across the web have been shooting skyward since March.

Such a fascinating celestial event would be something to see — if it were actually happening.

Unfortunately, there will be no green moon Friday night. The hoax can be traced back all the way to 2016, when people first began sharing it as a joke about April 20, or 'Weed Day.'

Snopes sniffed out the original post, which didn't actually mention April 20 at all and instead suggested Uranus would reflect its light onto the moon in May. The site tracked the joke's spread across the web after people began replacing the the original (fake) reasoning with the new weed-centric joke.

The number 420 has long been associated with marijuana, and so April 20 (4/20) has become a kind of informal holiday for pot enthusiasts.

To those familiar with the connection, the joke was fairly clear. But a lot of Twitter users say their uninitiated parents (or grandparents) are falling for the hoax — and they're the ones having to break the bad news.

But that doesn't actually mean a green moon is impossible. One actually was reported about 135 years ago, according to NASA — but it was caused by the drifting plumes of ash from a violent volcanic eruption, not a rare planetary alignment.

Related stories from Bradenton Herald

More Videos

Dashcam video captures moment house explodes

Dashcam video captures moment house explodes

Pause
Aviation safety crew inspects grounded Southwest plane after fatal incident

Aviation safety crew inspects grounded Southwest plane after fatal incident

Watch inmates pace the prison floor with shanks during deadly SC riot

Watch inmates pace the prison floor with shanks during deadly SC riot

Police say it's too early to ascertain what caused a Southwest Airlines engine failure

Police say it's too early to ascertain what caused a Southwest Airlines engine failure

How NASA’s TESS spacecraft will hunt exoplanets

How NASA’s TESS spacecraft will hunt exoplanets

How Sacramento police, fire responded to fatal shooting of Stephon Clark in footage from air, land

How Sacramento police, fire responded to fatal shooting of Stephon Clark in footage from air, land

National Zoo welcomes birth of male gorilla named Moke

National Zoo welcomes birth of male gorilla named Moke

Graphic video allegedly shows scene inside South Carolina prison after deadly riot

Graphic video allegedly shows scene inside South Carolina prison after deadly riot

Barbara Bush no longer seeking medical help for declining health

Barbara Bush no longer seeking medical help for declining health

Raccoon knocks out power to 40,000 customers in Tennessee

Raccoon knocks out power to 40,000 customers in Tennessee

Hundreds lined up near Dupont Circle in Washington, D.C., on Friday, Jan. 20, 2017, to receive free marijuana joints. The event, planned as a show of support for pot legalization before President Donald Trump's inaugural address, garnered long lin Josh Magnessjmagness@mcclatchydc.com

  Comments  