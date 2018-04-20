Small plane crash kills 2 going to Notre Dame alumni meeting

A small plane that crashed in central Pennsylvania killed two men who were traveling to Indiana for a University of Notre Dame alumni conference.
The Federal Aviation Administration says the single-engine aircraft crashed around 8:45 a.m. Thursday in a residential area in Williamsburg, about 10 miles (16 kilometers) east of Altoona. The plane had taken off in Lancaster and was originally bound for South Bend, Indiana, but was diverted to the Altoona airport.
University of Notre Dame President Rev. John Jenkins says the men were Stephen Grady and James Durkin, who were on their way to the Notre Alumni Association Leadership Conference this weekend.
He says Grady graduated in 1974 and Durkin was a member of the Notre Dame Club of Harrisburg, but not an alumnus.
The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating.
Comments