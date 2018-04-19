'Coward' shot and killed two Florida deputies eating lunch at restaurant, Gilchrist sheriff says

Two Florida deputies were shot and killed Thursday around 3 p.m. at a restaurant in Trenton, Florida.
A gunman walked up to Ace China and shot at the two Gilchrist County deputies through a window, the sheriff’s office said. The sheriff said the deputies were eating at the restaurant.
When other deputies got to the scene, the shooter was dead outside, the sheriff’s office said. Both of the deputies were found dead as well.
Gilchrist County Sheriff Bobby Schultz named the two deputies as Noel Ramirez, 30, and Taylor Lindsay, 25. Schultz spoke at a news conference Thursday night, describing the two as “the best of the best.”
State and local officials — and even the president — offered condolences following the shooting. President Donald Trump called the two law enforcement officers “heroes,” and said his “thoughts, prayers and condolences are with the families, friends and colleagues of the two” deputies.
Ramirez was a seven year veteran of law enforcement. He was promoted to sergeant a little less than a year ago. Lindsay was a deputy with three years experience in Gilchrist County. Ramirez had children and was married. Lindsay was unmarried but had a girlfriend, Shultz said.
“I don’t have answers as to why this happened,” Schultz said, adding that more information will become available later.
Schultz stood with law enforcement officers from around the state during the press conference. Schultz said he their death wasn’t a political issue, but asked: “What do you expect when you demonize law enforcement?”
Asked what he could say about the shooter, Schultz responded: “Nothing.” He said information about the “coward” will be released by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.
“They just wanted to get something to eat,” Schultz said. “They just wanted to do their job.”
Schultz said he’s been in contact with the deputies’ families.
“As you’d expect, you can never be prepared for something like this,” Schultz said. “But make no mistake that they’re proud.”
Trenton is roughly 35 miles west of Gainesville in north central Florida.
