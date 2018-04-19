Columbine, Parkland students unite for voter registration

FILE - In this March 14, 2018, file photograph, an orange ribbons adorns a fence after it was tied there by a student during a walkout to protest gun violence on the soccer field behind Columbine High School in Littleton, Colo. Students at high schools across the country are expected to walk out of classes Friday, the 19th anniversary of the Columbine shooting, in their latest push for gun control. But they won’t be protesting at the Colorado school where the violence took place. David Zalubowski, File AP Phoot