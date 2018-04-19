Calif. governor says deal reached on National Guard mission

FILE - In this June 21, 2006 file photo, members of the California National Guard work next to the U.S.-Mexico border fence near the San Ysidro Port of Entry in San Diego. President Donald Trump slammed California Gov. Jerry Brown's posture on sending National Guard troops to the Mexican border Tuesday, April 17, 2018, even as Brown said he was nearing agreement on joining the president's mission and that his troops were "chomping at the bit ready to go." Denis Poroy, File AP Photo