Tumbleweeds take over California town, so residents call 911

Residents of Victorville, California, called the city and even 911 for help on Monday after they were inundated with hundreds of tumbleweeds.
"We're not exactly sure how many homes are affected, but we're estimating about 100 to 150 homes in that area," Sue Jones, a spokeswoman for the city, told the Victorville Daily Press.
The neighborhood primarily affected by the tumbling tumbleweeds is bordered by open desert to the east and south, the Daily Press said. Tumbleweeds come from any number of plants in arid regions, including weeds and fungi, which dry up and tumble away into the wind.
Some homes had tumbleweeds piled as high as the second story.
"Normally you get a few flying down the street or whatnot, but never this many that will stack up even this much," Victorville resident Tanya Speight, whose home was inundated with tumbleweeds, "So no, it's never been this bad." told KABC.
Another resident, Nav Mangat, told KABC that at least one of her neighbors was trapped in their home for two hours until crews removed the weeds from his garage and front door.
The city and the San Bernardino County Fire Department sent crews to rake up the weeds and load them into trash trucks.
Information from the Associated Press was used in this report.
