Wyoming district allows armed staff in area cited by DeVos

In this Jan. 8, 2018 photo, Park County School District 6 board chair Kelly Simone, center, listens to members of the community voice their opinions on Policy CKA, which would allow armed personnel in schools, during a public forum about the policy in Cody, Wyo. The Wyoming school district where the U.S. education secretary famously suggested teachers might need to carry guns to protect children from grizzly bears is about to vote whether to do just that. The Park County School District No. 6 board votes Tuesday, April 17, 2018, on allowing trained school employees to carry concealed firearms. The Cody Enterprise via AP Rebecca Noble