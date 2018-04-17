Drone footage shows the grace of killer whales swimming off the coast of San Diego, California, on Saturday, April 14, 2018. Domenic Biagini
Drone footage shows the grace of killer whales swimming off the coast of San Diego, California, on Saturday, April 14, 2018. Domenic Biagini

Drone video captures 'exceptionally rare' encounter with killer whales off San Diego

By Gabby Ferreira

April 17, 2018 05:35 PM

Domenic Biagini was by himself on a small boat about 20 miles off the coast of San Diego on Saturday when he saw an extraordinary thing: A large pod of killer whales swimming freely in the blue ocean water.

"When I saw their dorsal fins on the horizon, my jaw just dropped," he said. "Killer whales in San Diego are exceptionally rare."

Biagini added that usually, when orcas are sighted in Southern California, "it's a total circus," with tons of boats out in the water trying to see them.

"To have them all to myself in perfect conditions was a treat I may not experience again for a very long time!" he said.

