He dressed like Spiderman to wash windows at children’s hospital. He had a sick purpose, court says

Jarratt Turner told Fox 17 he loved his job.

As a window washer at Vanderbilt Children's Hospital in Nashville, Tenn., Turner would don a full Spiderman suit and scrub the glass for the children inside. “These kids are pretty sick and anything we can do to make their day a little bit better, I'm all for it,” he told the station.

That was back in 2014.

Now Turner has been sentenced to more than 100 years in prison for allegedly molesting two children in his apartment and posting sexual photos of them around the internet.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Tennessee wrote that Turner dressed as Spiderman at the hospital in an attempt to “access other vulnerable children” at the same time he was repeatedly molesting the infant boy and toddler girl he had been babysitting in his apartment.

The office wrote in a press release that Turner befriended two families between October 2014 and May 2015 and offered to babysit their children, who were between one and 3-years-old at the time.

While babysitting, Turner allegedly took graphic photos and videos of the toddler girl on 10 separate occasions and of the infant boy on six occasions while in his apartment, the office wrote. Prosecutors allege he would then distribute the images to “like-minded individuals” across the internet.

An account on a photo-sharing site was linked to his email address, and in the “User Info” section Turner allegedly wrote “I loooooove little ones. I love my little ones the most and hope you love them too,” WSVM reported.

Aware that his service provider could track the websites he visited, prosecutors wrote that Turner traveled to businesses with public internet access where he would not be identifiable to upload and manage the photos - at least until a manager got suspicious and tipped off police.

Turner was charged in 2015 with 16 counts of production of child pornography and transportation of child pornography and pleaded guilty to all counts on March 20, 2017. He was sentenced to 105 years in prison Monday.

“Children of this community are a little safer today with this sexual predator behind bars,” Assistant Special Agent in Charge Robert Hammer, wrote in a news release. “The fact he would film, and then upload to the internet, videos of himself molesting an infant and toddler, then take elaborate steps to conceal his activities, represents the extreme danger he posed to the community.”

A spokesperson for Vanderbilt University Medical Center told WKRN the “safety and well-being of every patient is always our first priority,” and that Turner worked as a contractor, not for the hospital, when he washed windows as Spiderman.

“At the time of this individual’s arrest Vanderbilt University Police Department investigated the matter and found no indication of inappropriate or illegal behavior by this individual had occurred on our campus, and found no indication that any illegal photos or videos in his possession were associated with our patients,” the spokesperson told the station.

Turner’s roommate David Keister told Fox 17 he had no idea what was going on - and is struggling with guilt that he could not stop it.

“I thought he was doing friends a favor by babysitting so his friends could go out on dates,” Keister told the station. “I feel a lot of guilt that I didn't catch on.”