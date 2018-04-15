Barbara Bush, former frst lady of the United States

Barbara Pierce, the future Barbara Bush, graduated from Ashley Hall, a finishing school in Charleston, S.C., in 1943.
ASSOCIATED PRESS file
In 1964, George H.W. Bush sits on couch with his wife Barbara and their children. George W. Bush sits at right behind his mother. Behind couch are Neil and Jeb Bush. Sitting with parents are Dorothy and Marvin Bush.
AP fil
George Bush, candidate for the Republican nomination for the U.S. Senate, gets returns by phone at his headquarters in Houston, Saturday, June 6, 1964 as his wife Barbara, beams her pleasure at the news. Bush won the primary but lost to Sen. Ralph Yarborough (D-Tex) in the November general election that year.
Ed Kolenovsky
AP file
President Reagan shares a laugh with first lady Nancy Reagan and Vice President and Mrs. George Bush at night on August 22, 1984 in Dallas after the Republican National Convention nominated him for a second term.
J. Scott Applewhite
ASSOCIATED PRESS file
First Lady Barbara Bush at the Republican National Convention at the Houston Astrodome, Aug. 18, 1992.
Marcy Nighswander
ASSOCIATED PRESS file
First lady Barbara Bush, right, gives incoming first lady Hillary Rodham Clinton a tour of the White House as the Bush's springer spaniel Millie follows, Nov. 19, 1992.
RON EDMONDS
AP file
The official formal portrait of former first lady Barbara Bush was unveiled at the White House in Washington, July 17, 1995. The portrait was painted by Herbert E. Abrams of Warren, Conn.
Marcy Nighswander
AP file
The Bush family poses for a photograph during a birthday celebration for former President and first lady George and Barbara Bush Thursday, June 10, 1999 in Houston. Seated, from left to right, Neil Bush, Texas Gov. George W. Bush, former President George Bush, Florida Gov. Jeb Bush, Marvin Bush, Dorothy Koch. Standing, left to right, Sharon Bush, Laura Bush, former first lady Barbara Bush, Columba Bush, Margaret Bush and Bobby Koch.
DAVID J. PHILLIP
AP file
Five former first ladies gather for a group photo at a gala 20th anniversary fundraising event saluting Betty Ford and the Betty Ford Center Friday, Jan. 17, 2003, in Indian Wells, Calif. From left are Rosalynn Carter, Barbara Bush, Betty Ford, Nancy Reagan and Sen. Hillary Rodham Clinton.
REED SAXON
ASSOCIATED PRESS file
President Bush shares a laugh with his mother Barbara Bush on Earth Day at the Wells National Estuarine Research Reserve April 22, 2004, in Wells, Maine.
LAWRENCE JACKSON
ASSOCIATED PRESS file
President Barack Obama shares a laugh with former first lady Barbara Bush at the dedication of the George W. Bush presidential library on the campus of Southern Methodist University in Dallas, April 25, 2013.
Charles Dharapak
AP file
Barbara Bush applies sunscreen to the nose of her husband, former President George H.W. Bush, before the Seattle Mariners take on the Houston Astros in a baseball game in Houston, Texas on May 3, 2015.
George Bridges
AP file
Former President George H.W. Bush and wife, Barbara enter the field, before the NFL Super Bowl 51 football game between the New England Patriots and the Atlanta Falcons, Feb. 5, 2017, in Houston.
Patrick Semansky
AP