Saquon Barkley would elevate Browns on and off field, Penn State coach James Franklin says

For fans who want the Browns to forsake a quarterback with the No. 1 overall pick in the draft and instead select running back Saquon Barkley on April 26, Penn State coach James Franklin is your champion.
Although the Browns are expected to take a QB in the top spot, Franklin hasn't been shy about making the case against it. In a recent phone interview with the Beacon Journal/Ohio.com, Franklin continued the campaign he launched weeks ago for Barkley to become the first choice.
"If there was a no-brainer quarterback out there or a couple of them that were just head and shoulders above everybody else and didn't have question marks, then you take the quarterback every time," Franklin said. "From the stuff I've seen and heard, that's not really the case.
"There are knocks on all those (quarterbacks) whether it's decision-making, completion percentage, whether it's touchdown-to-interception ratio, whether it's body type, whether it's leadership, whether it's character.
"In the NFL, in college football and then really kind of in business in general, what everybody's trying to do is you're trying to reduce risk, and that's what you get with Saquon."
Like Franklin, many analysts believe Barkley is the best player in the draft. He compiled 671 carries for 3,843 yards (5.7 average) and 43 touchdowns to go along with 102 catches for 1,195 yards and eight TDs, plus two kickoff returns for scores, in three years with the Nittany Lions. He was named Big Ten Offensive Player of the Year the past two seasons and a consensus All-American last year as a junior.
Barkley, 6-foot and 233 pounds, also lit up the NFL scouting combine last month by posting an official time of 4.4 seconds in the 40-yard dash, bench pressing 225 pounds 29 times and recording a height of 41 inches in the vertical jump.
What's fascinating about the buzz Barkley's combine numbers created is they weren't even good by his standards.
"I actually think he had a very average combine," Franklin said. "I know he's done 34 reps of 225 (pounds) multiple times. I would not have been surprised if would have run in the 4.2s at the combine, and I say that because our combine numbers are almost identical year in and year out at what we've tested guys at. What we tell the scouts our guys run, they run at the combine, and he's run 4.3 here forever. So he actually had a fairly average combine."
Still, the hype machine kicked into gear. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported on March 4 that Barkley was "firmly in the mix" for the Browns at No. 1 overall.
Of course, any NFL organization atop the draft board must debate between picking its favorite quarterback or the best non-QB in the class. It happened last year when the Browns considered defensive end Myles Garrett and quarterback Mitchell Trubisky before settling on Garrett. This time around, a quarterback in the first spot is a virtual lock.
But Barkley could be an option when the Browns, barring a trade down, go on the clock again at No. 4 overall. Last month at the NFL owners meetings, Browns coach Hue Jackson said Barkley is worthy of a top-five pick.
If he gets past the New York Giants at No. 2 – the New York Jets are expected to take a QB at No. 3 – his main competition at No. 4 would be NC State defensive end Bradley Chubb, Alabama defensive back Minkah Fitzpatrick and Ohio State cornerback Denzel Ward. Of those four, only Ward has visited Browns headquarters during the pre-draft process. He attended the team's local pro day Monday.
"I don't care if I'm drafted one, five or 72 or the last pick," Barkley said at the combine. "I'm going to come in with my head low ready to work. That's not going to change me. No matter where I'm drafted or who I'm drafted by, they're going to get the same person. They're going to get the guy who's going to be a competitor, who's passionate about the game. Even though I'll be a rookie, I'm going to try to be a leader to the best of my ability and continue to work."
New Browns general manager John Dorsey has worked in NFL player personnel departments for 27 years, yet he has never been with a team that picked a running back in the first round. In all but one of those drafts, Dorsey's team took a back no earlier than the second round.
Could Barkley buck the trend?
This much is certain: Franklin said he believes Barkley would elevate the Browns, who will begin their offseason workout program Monday as they try to put an 0-16 record behind them.
"He's the total package," said Franklin, a former Green Bay Packers wide receivers coach who worked with Dorsey in 2005. "Not only is he going to make you better by his physical play on the field, but he's going to make you better every single day in the locker room from a leadership standpoint, by actions. But I would say even more important in today's society a leader by what he says because I think what you have nowadays is everybody wants to be a leader by actions but very few people want to speak up. He'll speak up. He'll challenge people. He'll hold himself and others accountable.
"Not only is a he an impact guy from day one, but he's a guy that I think can be a part of really getting that organization where everybody wants it to be, and you guys are close. I think everybody would agree with that. So you get a few players like this, and then all the sudden the tide turns, and my man John Dorsey's a genius, and he deserves that. And same thing with (coach) Hue (Jackson). There's nothing I'd like to see better than to see John and Hue get that thing rolling. As we all know, there's a few players that can change college programs and there's a few players that can change NFL organizations for 10 years, and I think he's got a chance to be one of those guys."
NFLDraftScout.com analyst Dane Brugler wrote in his draft guide that Barkley belongs in the conversation with the Dallas Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott, the fourth overall pick in 2016, and the Los Angeles Rams' Todd Gurley, the 10th overall choice in 2015, as the best running back prospect in the last decade.
"He's got the body type you want," Franklin said. "He's, if not the fastest running back, one of the fastest running backs in the country. He can make you miss. He can run for power. He can jump over you. You can use him in the passing game.
"Pass protection is something he takes a lot of pride in. He does a good job there. So I think that's what kind of separates him because when you watch him on film, it's hard to say, 'Well, he's this, but he's lacking in these areas.'"
No one is perfect, but Barkley doesn't have many weaknesses. The ones Brugler identified in his draft guide include "a bad habit of stopping his feet in the backfield" and "abandon(ing) developing holes too quickly, looking to bounce runs outside instead of taking what is available." Critics of Barkley point out he never had more than five 100-yard rushing performances in any of his three seasons at Penn State.
"I don't really kind of see weaknesses because he's a guy every year when we've identified things that he needed to work on, he attacked them," Franklin said. "A lot of times you say, 'OK, here's a weakness, and you work on this, so it's not a weakness anymore.' Well, he would work on it so much that now it becomes one of his strengths."
For example, Barkley dramatically improved his route running heading into his junior season after Franklin told him to practice the requisite techniques as if he were a wide receiver.
Barkley, 21, is universally praised for his character, too. Franklin said he has two daughters who view Barkley as "an unbelievable role model and mentor and big brother." The coach told stories about how Barkley never once asked for the ball during his time with the Nittany Lions and would set an example for teammates by practicing full tilt, even as a scout-team player on special teams.
"He's what I would call a culture driver," Franklin said. "He's going to be the guy that is going to take the organization's message and the head coach's message and reinforce it in the locker room. He's one of these guys in the locker room, in the community, he gets it. He's one of these guys since the day he stepped on campus he understood what it was going to take to be successful and was willing to do it.
"There's guys I worry when they get that (NFL) money and they get that contract and they get that attention how are they going to handle that. In this town, football's a big deal, and he's been treated like a superhero since he was a true freshman and handled it better than anybody I've ever seen get that much attention in such a short period of time at such an early stage in his life. He's handled it really well, and I don't think he's motivated by the money. I think he's motivated because he wants to be the greatest running back to ever play the game."
Jim Brown carries the greatest-running back-of-all-time label, and perhaps it'll be his former team with which Barkley will create his own legacy.
