Police: Woman who drove SUV with family off cliff was drunk

FILE - In this March 28, 2018, file photo, California Highway Patrol officers and deputy sheriffs from Mendocino and Alameda counties gather after a search for three missing children at the site where the bodies of Jennifer and Sarah Hart and three of their adopted children were recovered two days earlier, after the family's SUV plunged over a cliff at a pullout on the Pacific Coast Highway near Westport, Calif. Three of the children, Devonte Hart, 15, Hannah Hart, 16, and Sierra Hart, 12, have not been found. Authorities say a woman who drove off California cliff last month in an SUV carrying her wife and children was drunk. California Patrol Capt. Bruce Carpenter said Friday, April 13, 2018, that toxicology tests found Jennifer Hart had an alcohol level of .102. California drivers are considered drunk with a level of 0.08 or higher. Authorities don't know who was at the wheel at the time of the accident. The Press Democrat via AP, File Alvin Jornada