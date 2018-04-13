Texas judge orders nights in jail for each victim she killed, even after her parole

A former Texas State University student who drunkenly crashed her car, killing a man and his unborn child, has been sentenced to 14 years in prison.
But, even if she gets out early on parole, she will still owe time in jail: One day for each of the people she killed, each year on the anniversary of their deaths.
Hays County Judge Jack Robinson ruled Thursday that Shana Elliott’s two seven-year sentences — one for killing 23-year-old Fabian Guerrero Moreno, and the other for killing his unborn baby — would run consecutively, according to KXAN.
But Elliott’s punishment for driving along Texas 21 with a .199 blood alcohol concentration and swerving into oncoming traffic that day in August 2016 comes with the extra stipulation, KTBC reported.
Elliott’s earliest chance for parole will come in 2023, according to the Austin American Statesman.
Even if the 22-year-old, who was driving home after a summer trip to the Guadalupe River when she crashed into the Guerrero family, gets parole, she’ll still have to serve the second count, then the two nights in Hays County Jail for the duration of her probation period.
The nights Elliot will have to spend in jail while on probation coincide with the anniversary of the wreck and the deaths of the two people closest to the crash’s third victim, Fabian’s wife, Kristian Guerrero. Elliott will have to report to jail on August 1 of every year she’s on probation, and she will be released each year on August 3.
“You’re a murderer and a thief,” Kristian Guerrero told Elliott after the conviction in March, according to KTBC. “You stole my life. You handed me a life sentence that day.”
Kristian Guerrero was was 19 weeks pregnant at the time of the crash. The couple was heading home to Bryan, Texas when Elliott’s car plowed into their Toyota Corolla.
“Unable to induce labor immediately due to Ms. Guerrero’s own injuries, she was forced to carry her deceased child for several days until she had recovered enough to deliver,” Hays County District Attorney Wes Mau said in a news release.
The third leg of Elliott’s sentence is 10 years of probation, which began Thursday, according to the San Antonio Express News. If Elliott is not paroled early and ends up spending the entire 14-year sentence in jail, she will not be on probation when she gets out.
