Police say Johnathan Robinson, 36, shot and killed Rannita Williams in Shreveport, Louisiana, with a rifle while the woman was on Facebook Live. Robinson asked Williams whether she “wanna be famous,” police say, before firing the shots. He was later arrested and sent to jail, where police say he broke a pipe and flooded his cell. Louisiana Police

He asked her, ‘Wanna be famous?’ on Facebook Live — then fired his rifle, La. cops say

By Josh Magness

jmagness@mcclatchy.com

April 13, 2018 10:27 AM

A man hovered behind Rannita Williams, police say, as the 27-year-old woman spoke to friends and family on Facebook Live.

Williams, from Shreveport, Louisiana, can be heard saying, “My page has been blocked, that’s why I’m going live” as Johnathan Robinson, 36, stands in the background and tells her to apologize on Thursday morning, police told KTBS.

It’s not yet known what the woman, whom many refer to as “Nunu,” was apologizing for.

“This Nunu, I’m blocked off my page. So I had to go online on ----- phone,” she said, according to a transcription by ArkLaTex. “I ain’t had no intention to going live like that. I apologize to everybody.”

As she speaks, the man whom police identified as Robinson continues to ask her, “Wanna be famous?” ArkLaTex reported. He also asked, “You really think I’m worried about the police right now?” as he continues to pace behind her.

Screen Shot 2018-04-13 at 9.56.21 AM
Rannita Williams in Shreveport, Louisiana, can be seen talking on this Facebook Live video just before she was shot and killed, police say.
Screengrab from video obtained by ArkLaTex

“B---- wanna be famous?” he asked.

He continued as Williams said “no.”

“Wanna be famous, I’mma make you famous!” he said. “Everybody wanna be famous, let’s be famous today.”

Police allege that Robinson then got a rifle from somewhere in the house — and fired six shots. Williams’ phone fell to the floor facing the ceiling as the woman shouted, “Stop, Johnathan!”

The shadow of Robinson and his gun can be seen as he continues to fire shots during the live stream, police say.

Screen Shot 2018-04-13 at 8.47.17 AM
The shadow of man whom police identified as Johnathan Robinson can be seen in this Facebook Live video as he holds what appears to be a rifle.
Screengrab from video obtained by ArkLaTex

Williams was later pronounced dead at a nearby hospital after bullets hit her. She leaves behind three children.

Nearly 40 officers rushed to the house after hearing about the shooting, police told the Shreveport Times. When authorities arrived, they allegedly began to exchange gunfire with Robinson, who remained in the home for nearly 90 minutes before police arrested him. One officer sustained a gunshot wound in the wrist during the firefight, police say, and Williams’ body was found in the house.

That officer was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, the Shreveport Times reported. Robinson was charged with second-degree murder and convicted felon in possession of a firearm.

The man was taken to Shreveport City Jail, police say, where he flooded his cell with water after breaking a pipe. He’s also accused of forcing a phone off the wall, according to the Shreveport Times, before police moved him to Caddo Correctional Center.

Police arrested Robinson in 2015, alleging that he beat his girlfriend after forcing her into a residence — and then locked himself and the woman in a house when officers arrived. He then continued to beat the woman, police told KTBS, and warned that he would shoot at police officers if they came in.

A police report says that officers had to use a Taser on the man up to four times so he could be arrested in that case.

