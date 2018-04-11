She was wasted and plowed into a man – then kept driving with his body riding shotgun

Esteysi “Stacy” Sanchez’s friends warned her not to drive, but she didn’t listen, prosecutors said.
Deputy District Attorney Robert Bruce told jurors at Sanchez’s murder trial that the 31-year-old woman showed a conscious disregard for life, the San Diego Tribune reported.
After a night of drinking, Sanchez’s blood alcohol level was almost three times the legal limit of .08 percent when she swerved and hit the 69-year-old man on a sidewalk in Oceanside, California, in June 2016, authorities said, according to NBC San Diego.
The impact sent Jack Ray Tenhulzen flying through the front windshield of the car and into the passenger seat next to Sanchez. He was instantly killed and had been knocked out of his pants and shoes, the San Diego Tribune reported.
One of his legs had been severed, the newspaper said. The appendage traveled through the back window and landed on the trunk, the news station reported.
Sanchez’s attorney, Herb Weston, argued Sanchez had been exhausted from a night of clubbing and drinking, and fell asleep for a second when she drove home from a motel. She didn’t negotiate a small bend in the road, drove onto a sidewalk and hit the victim, the San Diego Tribune reported.
Weston said his client had “freaked out” when she saw Tenhulzen’s body and kept driving until she was a block away from her home, FOX 5 reported.
The woman then walked home and changed her clothes, according to NBC San Diego.
When police took her into custody, her blood alcohol level was somewhere between .18 and .19 percent — two hours after the collision, prosecutors said, FOX 5 reported. She still had pieces of glass in her hair.
Jurors spent about a day deliberating before finding Sanchez guilty Friday of second-degree murder and gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated, according to the San Diego Tribune.
Sanchez faces at least 15 years up to life when she’s sentenced on May 31, the newspaper said.
