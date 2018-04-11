Man passed out in Taco Bell drive-thru with his car in drive and a needle in hand, Virginia deputies say

A Virginia man was arrested last week after deputies found him overdosing on heroin in a Taco Bell drive-thru, according to the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies had been called to the scene April 6 after hearing a report of a man who was unresponsive outside of the fast food restaurant. When a deputy arrived, Brian Tyler Edwards, 26, was found unconscious in the driver’s seat of a vehicle in the drive-thru.
The car was still in drive, deputies said, and needle was in Edwards’ right hand.
First, the deputy put the vehicle in park, according to the sheriff’s office. Then the deputy took the needle out of Edwards’ hand and administered a dose of Narcan, a drug that reverses overdoses.
Once Edwards had been revived, he told the deputy that he’d used heroin in the last 30 minutes. Edwards also admitted to the deputy that he had heroin in the car with him, according to the sheriff’s office.
Edwards is a resident of Stafford, a town about midway between Richmond, Virginia, and Washington, D.C., the sheriff’s office said. He was evaluated by first responders at the scene, and was then taken to the Rappahannock Regional Jail.
Edwards has been charged with driving under the influence, possession of a controlled substance and possession of controlled paraphernalia, according to the sheriff’s office.
