Fighting down, hatred still high in NHL playoff rivalries

FILE - In this April 15, 2012, file photo, Philadelphia Flyers Claude Giroux, left, holds on to Pittsburgh Penguins' Sidney Crosby as Kimmo Timonen, right, lands a punch to Crosby's jaw during the first period of Game 3 in a first-round NHL Stanley Cup playoffs hockey series in Philadelphia. The NHL’s divisional playoff format was brought back specifically to ignite old and create new rivalries, which has been a successful venture even if hate looks different than it did in the days of the “Broad Street Bullies.” Playoff rivalries are no longer about dropping the gloves or even laying out bone-crushing hits like in past eras. Tom Mihalek, File AP Photo