Sacramento police unveil body cam policy after protests

FILE - In this Feb. 19, 2015 file photo, Steve Tuttle, vice president of communications for Taser International, demonstrates one of the company's body cameras during a company-sponsored conference at the California Highway Patrol Headquarters in Sacramento, Calif. Sacramento police have issued a new directive on when officers can turn off body cameras. It comes after two officers muted their microphones minutes after fatally shooting Stephon Clark last month. The new memo, issued last week, was discussed at a Monday, April 9, 2018, police commission meeting. Rich Pedroncelli,File AP Photo