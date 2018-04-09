Fire breaks out at New York's Trump Tower

A 4-alarm fire broke out at Trump Tower on New York City’s Fifth Avenue on April 7, the FNDY confirmed. One person died.
TheoRael via Storyful
SWAT team enters YouTube HQ after shots fired

One person was killed and at least three others were injured in a shooting at YouTube’s headquarters in San Bruno, California, on April 3. Police said they believe the female shooter killed herself after firing shots.

Kentucky teachers march to state Capitol

Kentucky educators and supporters marched to the Capitol building in Frankfort on April 2. Teachers protested surprise pension changes unveiled and passed in hours. The rally also supported education funding.

Alarm alerts woman to snake on her front door

Texas resident Allison Keller shared video captured by her security camera of a snake that showed up at her front door at her in home in Spring, Houston, on March 27. Keller said she was woken up after 2am by an alert on her phone that movement wa

Floodwater swamps Texas A&M University

Flash floods hit the campus of Texas A&M University in College Station, Texas, on Wednesday, March 28. This video captured by student Michaela Dorsey shows floodwaters rushing into the university’s psychology department building.The College Statio