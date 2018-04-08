A nasty – and really severe – marijuana side effect is helped by hot showers, doctors say

Thomas Hodorowski, who quit smoking marijuana after learning his years-long bouts of nausea and vomiting were caused by his habit, at home in Aurora, Ill., April 3, 2018. Until recently the syndrome was thought to be uncommon or even rare. But as marijuana use has increased along with legalization, emergency room physicians say they have been seeing a steady flow of patients with the telltale symptoms of cannabinoid hyperemesis syndrome, a condition that causes cyclic vomiting in heavy marijuana users. JOSHUA LOTT NYT