Injuries in human-smuggling crash on California highway

In this Saturday, April 7, 2018 image taken from video provided by KGTV ABC10 News shows authorities checking a horse trailer overturned on a California highway near Campo, Calif., just north of the border with Mexico. The trailer was carrying about 18 people who entered the country illegally, who were inside and were hurt in the crash. Injuries were described as moderate and minor. The California Highway Patrol says a witness reported that the two-axle trailer being hauled by a pickup truck began to fishtail and eventually tipped onto its right side along northbound Interstate 8. The San Diego Union Tribune says authorities rounded up most, if not all, of the people involved. KGTV ABC10 News via AP)