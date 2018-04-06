Wasp flew into Arizona man’s Jeep. Vehicle went off a cliff as he tried getting it out, deputies say

Don’t mess with this wasp.
A 46-year-old Arizona man was trying to get a wasp out of his Jeep on Friday when he drove the vehicle off a cliff, according to the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office. The man survived the incident near Lake Pleasant unscathed, ABC 15 reports.
The man told authorities that the wasp that flew into his vehicle distracted him from the cliff ahead of him, the sheriff’s office said. FOX 10 reports that the man managed to hop out of the vehicle before it went over the edge and into a lake.
Authorities didn’t provide any updates on the wasp.
CBS 5 broadcast aerial footage from the scene:
The sheriff’s office said the man wasn’t impaired during the incident, according to CBS 5.
Comments