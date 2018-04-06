Female lion with a mane has died at Oklahoma City Zoo

FILE - These photos provided by the Oklahoma City Zoo taken, March 25, 2017, left, and Nov. 23, 2017, right, show Bridget, a lioness that has grown a mane. The Oklahoma City Zoo says the 18-year-old African lioness has died. The zoo says that Bridget was euthanized Wednesday, April 4, 2018, after a veterinary team determined she was likely suffering from heart failure or infection. The zoo says Bridget had been lethargic, not eating and appeared to be in pain. Oklahoma City Zoo via AP Amanda Sorenson