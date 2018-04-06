AP News in Brief at 6:04 a.m. EDT

China vows to fight US 'at any cost' as trade spat worsens
WASHINGTON (AP) — China vowed on Friday to fight the U.S. "at any cost" after President Donald Trump proposed slapping an additional $100 billion in tariffs on Chinese goods in an escalating trade dispute between the world's two largest economies.
Trump's surprise move Thursday to instruct the U.S. trade representative to consider the additional tariffs came a day after Beijing announced plans to tax $50 billion in American products, including soybeans and small aircraft, in response to a U.S. move this week to slap tariffs on $50 billion in Chinese imports.
In Beijing, the Commerce Ministry said China doesn't want a trade war — but isn't afraid to fight one.
"China will dedicate itself to the end and at any cost and will definitely fight back firmly" if the U.S. persists in its "protectionism," the ministry said in a statement.
Trump's proposal intensified what was already shaping up to be the biggest trade battle since World War II. Global financial markets had fallen sharply as the world's two biggest economies squared off over Beijing's aggressive trade tactics. They calmed down Wednesday and Thursday on hopes the U.S. and China would find a diplomatic solution but slid Friday after Beijing said it would fight the Trump administration's latest threats.
A year after Mar-a-Lago summit, US-China ties are tested
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump first tried to disarm Chinese President Xi Jinping at Mar-a-Lago with smooth talk and hospitality. A year later, he's resorted to hardball and found that Xi is willing to throw it back.
But at least for now, acrimony over trade is unlikely to spill over into sensitive national security issues, former U.S. officials and China experts say.
China has no interest in escalating the dispute over tariffs and wants to reach a trade compromise with the U.S., they say. There's also plenty of opposition to tariffs from the U.S. side, including from Trump's supporters. They include U.S. companies that have applauded his slashing of corporate tax rates and Republican lawmakers representing farmers who would be hurt by tariffs on U.S. agricultural products.
"What we are seeing so far, although it's ugly and it's confrontational, it's still posturing," said Yun Sun, China expert at the Stimson Center think tank, after China responded Wednesday to U.S. plans for $50 billion in tariffs on Chinese imports with its own plan to tax $50 billion of U.S products. "We have not yet seen the ax falling."
On Thursday, Trump said he had instructed the U.S. trade representative to consider slapping $100 billion in additional tariffs on Chinese goods.
Guard's last border deployments offer clues to the future
SAN DIEGO (AP) — The U.S. National Guard faces a vastly different environment than it did on its last two deployments to the border with Mexico, with far fewer illegal crossings and more Central Americans than Mexicans coming.
Still, its role is shaping up much the same: moving more Border Patrol agents from behind-the-scenes jobs to the front lines.
From 2006 to 2008, the Guard fixed vehicles, maintained roads, repaired fences and performed ground surveillance. Its second mission in 2010 and 2011 involved more aerial surveillance and intelligence work. People involved in both operations say the Guard was the Border Patrol's "eyes and ears."
Federal law, notably the Posse Comitatus Act of 1878, limits military involvement in civilian law enforcement, creating a supporting role for the Guard. The Trump administration and governors haven't said precisely what an estimated 2,000 to 4,000 troops will do, but Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen anticipates vehicle maintenance and aerial surveillance will be in the mix.
Operation Jump Start, from May 2006 to July 2008, sent 6,000 troops to the border in its first year and 3,000 the second year and was framed as a way to buy time amid an unprecedented Border Patrol hiring spree and heavy political pressure for immediate action. The Border Patrol ballooned by thousands of agents during the operation to about 20,000, roughly where it is today.
Did Trump know about payment to Stormy Daniels? He says no
ABOARD AIR FORCE ONE (AP) — In his first public comments about Stormy Daniels, President Donald Trump said he didn't know about the $130,000 payment his personal attorney had made to the porn actress who alleges she had an affair with him.
He also said he didn't know why his longtime lawyer, Michael Cohen, had made the payment and didn't know where Cohen had gotten the money.
"You'll have to ask Michael Cohen. Michael is my attorney. You'll have to ask Michael," he said Thursday aboard Air Force One while returning from West Virginia for an event on the new tax overhaul law.
Until now, Trump had avoided questions on Daniels, though the White House has consistently said Trump denies a relationship. Still, he has been dogged by the focus on the adult-film actress, who says she had a sexual encounter with the president in 2006 and was paid to keep quiet about it as part of a nondisclosure agreement she signed days before the 2016 presidential election. Daniels is now seeking to invalidate that agreement.
Her attorney, Michael Avenatti said in a statement: "Our case just got that much better. And we very much look forward to testing the truthfulness of Mr. Trump's feigned lack of knowledge concerning the $130k payment as stated on Air Force One."
Ex-S. Korean leader Park gets 24-year prison term
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Former South Korean President Park Geun-hye was formally convicted of an array of corruption charges and sentenced to 24 years in prison on Friday, a year after she was driven from office and arrested over a scandal that saw months of massive street rallies calling for her ouster.
The conviction, which she can appeal, is the latest indignity for South Korea's first female president, who grew up in the presidential palace as the daughter of a former dictator and even served as first lady after her mother's assassination. The harshness of the sentence is likely to deepen divisions in a country still wrestling with the aftermath of the most serious political turmoil in years.
Once seen as the darling of South Korean conservatives, Park earned the nickname "Queen of Elections" for her record leading her party to victory in tight races, culminating in her own election as president in 2012. Yet that was all undone by the scandal involving a close confidant and bribery, extortion and other allegations.
Park, 66, maintains she's a victim of "political revenge" and has been refusing to attend court sessions since October. She didn't attend Friday's verdict, citing a sickness that wasn't specified publicly.
In a nationally televised verdict, the Seoul Central District Court convicted Park of bribery, extortion, abuse of power and other charges.
Trump, Kim summit may boost recovery of US Korea War remains
TOKYO (AP) — More than six decades after the troops died for their country, the repatriation of the remains of thousands of U.S. military personnel missing in action and presumed dead from the Korean War may finally get a boost now that President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un are expected to hold the first-ever summit between their countries.
Nearly 7,800 U.S. troops remain unaccounted for from the Korean War. About 5,300 were lost in North Korea.
Efforts to recover and return the remains have been stalled for more than a decade because of the North's development of nuclear weapons and U.S. claims that the safety of recovery teams it sent during the administration of President George W. Bush was not sufficiently guaranteed.
There are indications, however, that Trump may raise the issue directly with Kim when they meet. There is also a chance Kim might return some remains even before the summit. The location and date of the summit have yet to be announced, though officials have suggested the meeting should take place by May.
"Hopefully, the North Koreans will turn over some remains as a goodwill gesture before the summit," said Bill Richardson, a former U.N. ambassador and New Mexico governor who secured the return of six sets of remains from North Korea in 2007. "This would help enormously to diffuse some tension."
Palestinians streaming toward Gaza border protest camps
KHUZAA, Gaza Strip (AP) — Palestinians streamed on Friday to tent camps along the Gaza-Israel border ahead of what the territory's Hamas rulers hope will be the second mass protest in a week.
As Israel and the Hamas-led protesters geared up for another showdown along the border fence, concerns grew about more bloodshed. Last week, more than a dozen protesters were killed by Israeli fire and hundreds injured, Gaza health officials said.
Just before Muslim noon prayers Friday, hundreds of people arrived at one of the tent camps, near the community of Khuzaa.
Activists plan to burn large numbers of tires in hopes that thick black smoke will block the view of Israeli snipers deployed on the other side of the border fence.
At one point on Friday, Israeli forces fired tear gas that landed inside the encampment, briefly sending people fleeing.
Teenagers in love found slain at bottom of old mine shaft
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — They were teenagers in love, bonding after overcoming personal struggles and dreaming of a family and future together. When they vanished days after Christmas, friends and family combed Utah's west desert for months in search of answers.
What police eventually discovered was more unspeakable than anyone had imagined: The teens' bound and stabbed bodies were 100 feet (31 meters) down an abandoned mine shaft.
"We had every scenario run through our heads, but for the events that truly took place, words can't even describe it," said Amanda Hunt, after learning the fates of her 17-year-old niece, Brelynne "Breezy" Otteson, and 18-year-old Riley Powell.
A man enraged that his girlfriend had welcomed her friends into their home bound, beat and stabbed Powell to death as Otteson watched in horror before he cut her throat, prosecutors said this week.
"It's as bad as anything I've ever seen," said Utah County Sheriff's Sgt. Spencer Cannon. "They just seem like decent kids ... they never did anything to deserve this."
'Tired of being told no,' Trump freezes out chief of staff
WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Donald Trump made a congratulatory phone call to Russian leader Vladimir Putin, White House chief of staff John Kelly wasn't on the line.
When Trump tapped John Bolton to be his next national security adviser, Kelly wasn't in the room.
And when Trump spent a Mar-a-Lago weekend stewing over immigration and trade, Kelly wasn't in sight.
Kelly, once empowered to bring order to a turbulent West Wing, has receded from view, his clout diminished, his word less trusted by staff and his guidance less tolerated by an increasingly go-it-alone president.
Emboldened in his job, Trump has rebelled against Kelly's restrictions and mused about doing away with the chief of staff post entirely. It's all leading White House staffers and Trump allies to believe that Kelly is working on borrowed time.
Jobs report for March: Another blowout month for hiring?
WASHINGTON (AP) — Did March provide another month of blowout hiring? Was pay growth healthy?
When the government issues its monthly jobs report Friday, those two questions will be the most closely watched barometers.
Economists have forecast that employers added a solid 185,000 jobs in March and that the unemployment rate dipped from 4.1 percent to a fresh 17-year low of 4 percent, according to data provider FactSet.
The government will issue the jobs report at 8:30 a.m. Eastern time.
In February, employers added a blockbuster 313,000 jobs, the largest monthly gain in 18 months. Over the past six months, the average monthly gain has been 205,000, up from an average of 176,000 in the previous six months. Hiring at that pace could help nudge the unemployment rate below 4 percent in the coming months.
