Dad was doing meth – as his 4-year-old was drowning in the backyard pool, Louisiana cops say

Timothy Brooks, 4, was left alone in the backyard of his Slidell, Louisiana home, where there was a pool covered with green pond scum and full of “all kinds of trash,” police said, the Associated Press reported.
Officers were called to the home the evening of March 5 after the child was found unresponsive in the pool, police Chief Randy Fandal said Wednesday, Nola.com reported. The boy was later declared dead at a hospital, the publication said.
Decaying food and trash, animal feces and urine were found in the residence, authorities said, WDSU reported. There was no running water in the home, investigators said. And the pool where the boy drowned had black and green water and was filled with debris, according to the news station.
But the “most disturbing find,” according to Fandal, was the amount of drug paraphernalia and suspected drugs throughout the home, Nola reported.
After the discovery, investigators determined that the boy’s father, Zachary Brooks, 24, was inside the home using meth while the boy was left unattended in the backyard, Nola.com reported.
Fandal said six other adults were in the home the night Timothy died, the Advocate reported.
“This is the worst case that I’ve seen, and I’ve been doing this 38 years,” Fandal said, according to the newspaper. “This was disgusting.”
The boy’s mom is in jail on drug charges, so Brooks had sole custody of the child, the Advocate reported.
Brooks was arrested Saturday on charges of negligent homicide and second-degree cruelty to a juvenile, the newspaper said. No one else has been charged in the case, according to the Advocate.
