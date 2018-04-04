National

NYC bus terminal disrupted by report of white powder

The Associated Press

April 04, 2018 10:17 AM

NEW YORK

New York's Port Authority Bus Terminal has temporarily closed some of its entrances while police investigate a report of an unidentified white powder.

The terminal's Twitter feed said around 10 a.m. Wednesday that entrances of the Manhattan terminal's south wing had been temporarily closed.

It said its north wing was "open and operational," and bus service was not affected.

The police investigation was happening at the close of rush hour, when the area around the terminal is still usually packed with morning commuters.

The terminal is a main entryway into the city for suburban commuters. It is across the street from the New York Times headquarters.

