Thanh Ta, 43, was convicted on 17 charges Tuesday stemming from a trove of photos and videos on an external hard drive belonging to him of corowrkers’ and other women’s private body parts.
Colorado state employee cataloged thousands of ‘upskirt’ photos of his co-workers

By Matthew Martinez

mmartinez@mcclatchy.com

April 04, 2018 09:16 AM

From 2011 to 2017, a budget analyst named Thanh Ta treated the Colorado Department of Education like his own pornographic playground, a jury found Tuesday.

Ta kept records of his victims’ names — 26 current and former female co-workers — along with “videos and photos of the females’ intimate parts underneath their skirts or other areas of their body, taken at work or elsewhere while they were not looking,” according to a press release from Denver District Attorney Beth McCann’s office.

Among the 250,000 files recovered from a hard drive belonging to Ta, authorities found similar “upskirt” video and photos of hundreds of unsuspecting women in public places such as coffee shops, grocery stores and Denver’s 16th Street Mall.

He was found guilty on 17 of the 19 charges he faced, including sexual assault, stalking, invasion of privacy for sexual gratification, and attempted invasion of privacy.

According to KMGH, the Department of Education first became aware of Ta’s tawdry tendency in October, when an information security officer noticed pornography on an external hard drive Ta had attached to his work computer. The hard drive contained multiple files and folders labeled with the current and former co-workers’ names — “upskirt” images and video clips of women and some taken down their shirts as well.

Some were taken in Ta’s home. Most of the photos and videos were taken from 2011 to 2017, according to the District Attorney’s Office.

KCNC reported that many of Ta’s victims showed up in court during his six-day trial and served as a support system for one another after being notified of the abuse.

“Watching these women individually stand up to Thanh Ta was one thing,” Assistant District Attorney Ryan Brackley told the station. “But seeing them sitting in court supporting each other was inspiring.”

According to KCNC, prosecutors say there were at least 135 victims and got convictions for 12 of them. Many of what were initially 40 charges, according to KMGH, were dropped because the statute of limitations had expired.

The Denver Post reported that Ta’s wife, Tracey Ta, filed for divorce on Oct. 4, 2017.

Ta used an iPhone for the crimes, according to the station. A sentencing hearing is scheduled for June 29.

