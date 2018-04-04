Got a Toys R Us gift card? Now’s your chance to cash it in and get that duvet cover you’ve had your eye on.
Got a Toys R Us gift card? This retailer is offering to exchange it

By Andrew Sheeler

April 04, 2018 08:50 AM

Got a Toys R Us gift card? Now’s your chance to cash it in and get that duvet cover you’ve had your eye on.

Home furnishings retailer Bed, Bath & Beyond is offering store credit to anyone who brings in a Toys R Us card by Thursday.

After filing for bankruptcy, Toys R Us announced in March it was closing all 800 locations. The company laid off an estimated 33,000 employees.

The exchange rate is $64.20 for a $100 Toys R Us or Babies R Us gift card, according to USA Today. The Bed, Bath & Beyond’s website says “the price may vary.”

Shoppers can still use Toys R Us gift cards at the toy stores through April 21, but can no longer use the cards online.

Sad about the toy store’s demise? If you are, or were, a Toys R Us kid, don’t lose hope: There is an effort underway to salvage at least some of the locations.

