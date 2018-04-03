YouTube shooting victims taken to San Francisco hospital named for Mark Zuckerberg, Facebook founder

Victims of a shooting at YouTube’s San Bruno, California, headquarters are being taken to Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital, named for the Facebook founder.

Three patients had been taken to the San Francisco hospital following the incident, KRON reports.

Other patients were being transported to nearby Stanford Hospital, CNN reported.

San Francisco is just north of San Bruno, where the activer shooter situation began Tuesday afternoon. Reports flooded social media from inside and outside the headquarters, with YouTube employees and others describing the scene.

Never miss a local story. Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more. SUBSCRIBE NOW

“Heard shots and saw people running while at my desk,” Vadim Lavrusik, a YouTube employee, wrote on Twitter. “Now barricaded inside a room with coworkers.”

Active shooter at YouTube HQ. Heard shots and saw people running while at my desk. Now barricaded inside a room with coworkers. — Vadim Lavrusik (@Lavrusik) April 3, 2018

Lavrusik later wrote on Twitter that he was safe and was evacuated from the building.

Zuckerberg and his wife, Priscilla Chan, donated $75 million to the hospital to help fund technology and equipment upgrades at the hospital, SFGate reports.