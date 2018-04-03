Gunshots were heard being fired at the Youtube office in San Bruno, California. Videos on social media have showed employees fleeing the area while the police keep the campus on lockdown. Credit: Semir Velikarnadsky via Storyful
National

Four injured in shooting at YouTube headquarters in California; shooter dead

By Don Sweeney

dsweeney@sacbee.com

April 03, 2018 04:25 PM

A female shooter injured at least three people around 1 p.m. Pacific Time Tuesday inside YouTube’s headquarters in San Bruno, Calif., before dying of a possible self-inflicted gunshot wound, city police say.

The injured people have been taken to area hospitals, said San Bruno Police Chief Ed Barberini in a news conference. He declined to provide details on their injuries.

Three patients were taken to Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital, miles north of where the shoooting occured, KQED reports. A 32-year-old woman was in serious condition, a 27-year-old woman was in fair condition and a 36-year-old man was in critical condition, a hospital administrator told the radio station.

Reports flooded Twitter from YouTube employees and workers at nearby businesses.

Barberini said at the press conference that San Bruno police responded to reports of shots fired at the YouTube campus at 12:48 Pacific Time as employees fled the building.

“It was very chaotic, as you can imagine,” he said. Officers found an injured employee, then a woman who appeared to have died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, Barberini said. Police believe she was the shooter. Officers finished evacuating the building and found three other people with injuries.

Patients were reportedly taken to Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital and Stanford Hospital, according to multiple media reports.

TV helicopter video shows officers patting down people grouped outside a building and police vehicles surrounding the area, reported The Associated Press.

Press secretary Sarah Sanders said President Donald Trump has been briefed on the shooting and White House officials are “monitoring the ongoing situation,” reported CBS News. Trump later posted to Twitter on the incident.

This is a breaking news report and will be updated.

