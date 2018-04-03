‘We can confirm that this is real,’ police say after posting pic of burglary suspect

152 Handprints in sewer pipe led Los Angeles rescuers to boy who fell in Pause

Kentucky teachers march to state Capitol

The history of sexual harassment in America: five things to know

Sheriff's vehicle appears to have hit a protester at Stephon Clark vigil

Stephon Clark's brother: 'Do not block the arena ... do not antagonize police'

Alarm alerts woman to snake on her front door

Brother of late Stephon Clark breaks up city council meeting, tells mayor to shut up

Floodwater swamps Texas A&M University

Tensions run high outside of Sacramento as protest locks out NBA fans