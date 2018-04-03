Handprints in sewer pipe led Los Angeles rescuers to boy who fell in

A Los Angeles search-and-rescue team noticed what looked to be a pair of handprints inside a sewer pipe in a video on Monday, April 2, which then led them to finding a teenager who had fallen through a drain on Easter Sunday. Officials released the video that led them to Jesse Hernandez, 13, a mile east of where he fell through the drain, according to a news report.