He was told to stop the electric cart joyride. He retaliated with potato chips, Texas cops say

Staff members at an H-E-B supermarket in Austin asked Tracy Owens and his female companion to stop riding around the parking lot in the store’s electric carts.
But their joyride continued last week until Austin police arrived at the store location on North Lamar Boulevard and Rundberg Lane. Then it got messy, according to KEYE, and a little violent.
According to an arrest warrant affidavit obtained by the station, responding officers told Owens and the woman that if they did not stop riding the electric carts they would be arrested. But Owens, 30, still said he wasn’t leaving.
It would take at least three officers to bring him in before it was all said and done.
When the first officer tried to arrest Owens, he took out a bag of potato chips and used it as a weapon, according to KVUE. He hit the officer with the bag and, as chips went flying through the air, Owens punched the officer in the throat and ran, the affidavit says.
According to KCEN, the officer had trouble swallowing, and his voice became hoarse as a result of the alleged assault.
Another officer then tried to use a Taser on Owens, but he didn’t go down on the first jolt. KVUE reported.
When officers tried to get him into the back of a police vehicle, Owens resisted, and struck a third officer in the face with his forehead, according to KEYE.
Owens has been charged with assaulting a peace officer and with resisting arrest, according to jail records, with a combined bond of $28,000. Assaulting a police officer is a second-degree felony in Texas.
