Teens say they saw a toddler run into a street — and ‘headlights coming up the hill’

Two teenagers from Mt. Juliet, Tennessee, decided to check out what ran out of the bushes.
Zech Krinjnic and Dalaurence Holland told NewsChannel5 that they were sitting on Krinjnic’s porch at 10:15 p.m. Saturday and talking about clowns when they saw something make a dash toward a busy road.
Dalaurence said he couldn’t resist figuring out what it was.
“I don’t know, I guess I’m 15, a teenager,” he told NewsChannel5. “I thought let’s do something stupid and chase it and see what it is.”
Zech, 13, who called 911, wrote on Facebook that he thought it might have been a ghost at first.
But they got closer and realized it was a 3-year-old girl who was by herself, Zech wrote. Then they saw a truck barreling toward her.
Dalaurence said he had to act fast.
“I saw headlights coming up the hill,” he told NewsChannel5, “so I was like, ‘There’s a truck, there’s a little girl, I’m going to grab her.’”
The teenager managed to grab the girl and carry the toddler to safety before the truck hit her, according to Wave3. Dalaurence said his “mind went clear” and he had just one thought going through his brain — “I want to save this kid and let that kid live for Easter.”
And the feeling after?
“Joy,” he told the TV station. “I just started crying and was like, ‘Oh my God, we just did something incredible.’”
Police say they interviewed the parents of the girl, who escaped unharmed, according to NewsChannel5. It’s not yet known if they will face any charges.
In another case from March, a viral video posted to Facebook showed a crying baby — wearing a onesie and a bib — alone in the middle of a roadway in Utica, New York. Tens of thousands of people have shared the video, which shows multiple passersby stopping to help the crying the infant.
Ledrika Ford, a 27-year-old mother of four, told WKTV that the incident stemmed from her faulty passenger-side doors and an unsecured car seat. The doors are hard to close, she argued, and her aunt didn’t strap the baby in safely.
That caused her 9-month-old to “fly out” of the car when turning around a corner, Ford said. The City of Utica Police Department wrote that officers saw the video and began to search for Ford, whom they found later that night and charged with endangering the welfare of a child.
The mother has since lost custody of all four of her children, police wrote, and is due in court on March 23.
