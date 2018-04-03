Kentucky teachers march to state Capitol

Kentucky educators and supporters marched to the Capitol building in Frankfort on April 2. Teachers protested surprise pension changes unveiled and passed in hours. The rally also supported education funding.
Alarm alerts woman to snake on her front door

Texas resident Allison Keller shared video captured by her security camera of a snake that showed up at her front door at her in home in Spring, Houston, on March 27. Keller said she was woken up after 2am by an alert on her phone that movement wa

Floodwater swamps Texas A&M University

Flash floods hit the campus of Texas A&M University in College Station, Texas, on Wednesday, March 28. This video captured by student Michaela Dorsey shows floodwaters rushing into the university’s psychology department building.The College Statio

Husky digs through snow pile during nor'easter

A foot or more of snow was possible in central Pennsylvania on Wednesday, March 21, as the fourth nor’easter in the last 21 days hit the northeast. The snow meant schools and businesses were closed while road restrictions were in place, according

Two people hurt in Austin explosion

Austin police are investigating a blast that injured two people in a neighborhood on Sunday. They aren't saying if it was caused by a package bomb similar to the three that detonated earlier this month in the city.

Mount Rainier glaciers in motion

This 65-frame time lapse video comprises the 7:00 am view of the Emmons and Winthrop Glaciers from Wednesday, June 28, 2017 - Monday, September 11, 2017 from the Camp Schurman webcam. (Note: There are several frames missing)