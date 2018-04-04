US museum stalls Hiroshima exhibit over nuke weapon ban push

FILE--In this Sept. 7, 1945, file photo, an unidentified man stands next to a tiled fireplace where a house once stood in Hiroshima, Japan. The Los Alamos Historical Museum recently announced it won't be hosting a traveling exhibit organized by the Hiroshima Peace Memorial Museum and Nagasaki Atomic Bomb Museum until all parties can work out their differences over the theme. Stanley Troutman, file AP Photo