Dashboard video shows Sacramento sheriff's car hit protester

This March 31, 2018 photo made from video by Guy Danilowitz shows a woman holding her arm out as a Sacramento County Sheriff's patrol vehicle approaches during a demonstration over the shooting of an unarmed black man by Sacramento police. Sacramento County Sheriff Scott Jones said Monday, April 2, 2018 the driver likely didn't know he hit someone. Jones showed dashboard video from cruiser at the news conference, but didn't release it publicly. The sheriff's department said the protester suffered minor injuries. Guy Danilowitz via AP)