Sheriff's vehicle appears to have hit a protester at Stephon Clark vigil
A protester at a vigil Saturday night for Stephon Clark appears to have been hit by a Sacramento County Sheriff's Department vehicle. This video was captured at the scene by legal observer Guy Danilowitz.
Guy Danilowitz
More Videos
0:30
Sheriff's vehicle appears to have hit a protester at Stephon Clark vigil
4:32
Stephon Clark's brother: 'Do not block the arena ... do not antagonize police'
3:19
Alarm alerts woman to snake on her front door
4:45
Brother of late Stephon Clark breaks up city council meeting, tells mayor to shut up
0:21
Floodwater swamps Texas A&M University
1:31
Tensions run high outside of Sacramento as protest locks out NBA fans
3:20
Watch: Here's what happened in the police shooting of man in Sacramento
1:25
Officer hit in head during protest outside Sacramento arena after police shooting
2:28
Parkland students visit DC school for #Neveragain rally against gun violence
2:02
Wind turbines: How they’re built and how they work
2:38
From the Unabomber to the Austin package explosions: A history of bombings in the US
0:51
Husky digs through snow pile during nor'easter
1:30
Passers-by flip over burning car to rescue driver trapped after crash
Texas resident Allison Keller shared video captured by her security camera of a snake that showed up at her front door at her in home in Spring, Houston, on March 27. Keller said she was woken up after 2am by an alert on her phone that movement wa
WARNING GRAPHIC LANGUAGE: Stevante Clark addresses demonstrators Thursday in downtown Sacramento after the funeral of his brother Stephon, who was fatally shot by police officers on March 18 while unarmed in the backyard of his grandmother's house
Flash floods hit the campus of Texas A&M University in College Station, Texas, on Wednesday, March 28. This video captured by student Michaela Dorsey shows floodwaters rushing into the university’s psychology department building.The College Statio
The brother of Stephon Clark, Stevante Clark, disrupted a Sacramento City Council meeting on Tuesday night. Stephon Clark was shot by police and died March 18. Videos of the shooting, prompted a week of social unrest. WARNING: Some profanity.
WARNING: Profanity. Arguments broke out Tuesday evening as protesters made their way from a Sacramento City Council meeting to Golden 1 Center, blocking fans out of the arena for a Kings game for the second time in less than a week.
A police officer was hit in the head by a flying object during a protest for Stephon Clark at Sacramento’s Golden 1 Center on March 22. Protesters blocked the entrance to the arena and marched through the streets. Clark was unarmed when he was sho
Police in Chester County, Penn., praised the actions of a number of citizens who came to the aid of a driver who was trapped under his burning car after crashing into the parking lot of an elementary school on March 14. Police said that faculty m
A foot or more of snow was possible in central Pennsylvania on Wednesday, March 21, as the fourth nor’easter in the last 21 days hit the northeast. The snow meant schools and businesses were closed while road restrictions were in place, according
Austin police are investigating a blast that injured two people in a neighborhood on Sunday. They aren't saying if it was caused by a package bomb similar to the three that detonated earlier this month in the city.
This 65-frame time lapse video comprises the 7:00 am view of the Emmons and Winthrop Glaciers from Wednesday, June 28, 2017 - Monday, September 11, 2017 from the Camp Schurman webcam. (Note: There are several frames missing)
The National Transportation Safety Board officials and US Army Corps of Engineers removed wreckage from the helicopter crash on New York’s East River. Five people were killed when the helicopter crash-landed on March 11.
A dog is recovering in New York after a brutal attack on March 7 in South Carolina that ripped off his ears and left bite marks all over his body. Legend was rescued by Rescue Dogs Rock NYC in New York City after getting into a confrontation with