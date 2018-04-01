Bulled boy with mismatched eyes, cleft lip finds a friend with the same conditions

Seven-year-old Madden Humphreys of Oklahoma was born with two rare conditions — different-colored eyes and a bilateral cleft lip.
And he hasn't had it easy.
Madden previously went viral for his anti-bullying video that his mom, Christina Humphreys, inspired him to make after he was bullied on the school bus.
“Don’t be mean to other people that are different," he said in the video that was published in June 2017. "We’ve already been through a lot of hard stuff. Show everybody kindness! You’re missing out on a lot of awesome people if you’re being a poophead to them. Don't be a poophead! ... cause the most unlovable people need love the most."
Now about 10 months later, Madden has a new best friend who helps him feel less alone, his mom said on Facebook last week.
We had a mini photo shoot in our living room this morning. Moon is proving to be the sweetest kitty, ever. He’s a little nervous as he’s adapting to a new place, but he’s so affectionate, and he LOVES Madden. He’ll come right up, and snuggle in his lap! #nofilter #unedited #1in700 #cleftstrong #heterochromia #maddenandmoon
Madden's mom told LoveWhatMatters that one of her friends had posted an image of a cat with eyes just like Madden — one hazel and one blue — in a cleft moms group. The kitty was at a Minnesota rescue group.
But this cat didn't just have the same rare eye condition, known as complete heterochromia iridum. He was also born with a cleft lip, just like Madden.
"We knew immediately that this kitty was meant to be part of our family," Humphrey told LoveWhatMatters. " ... we knew they were destined to be best friends."
Friends and strangers alike helped fund a road trip "so that we could adopt this sweet fur baby," she posted on Facebook.
"We’re usually not spontaneous people, but we knew that we were meant to love this kitty," Humphrey told LoveWhatMatters. "Moon, the kitty, and Madden are the perfect companions for each other. In a word full of bullies and hateful words, we will choose to chase love. I think it’s safe to say that this kitty is love, and was certainly meant to be part of our journey and Madden’s journey."
Humphrey told Fox News that she didn't expect this story to go viral, but Madden and Moon have received national attention.
"It started out as fun for the family and friends who knew Madden’s story, but if it can raise awareness for clefts, and maybe even spread a bit of kindness and positivity, we think that’s a good thing," she told Fox News.
You can follow Madden and Moon's adventures on Instagram by following @maddenandmoon.
