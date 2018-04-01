Sheriff’s vehicle hits protestor during march over Sacramento police shooting

SHARE COPY LINK A protester at a vigil Saturday night for Stephon Clark appears to have been hit by a Sacramento County Sheriff's Department vehicle. This video was captured at the scene by legal observer Guy Danilowitz. Guy Danilowitz

A protester at a vigil Saturday night for Stephon Clark appears to have been hit by a Sacramento County Sheriff's Department vehicle. This video was captured at the scene by legal observer Guy Danilowitz. Guy Danilowitz