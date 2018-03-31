Adam Matthew Hammond, 18, was arrested Tuesday and charged with aggravated sexual assault, obstruction and cruelty to non-livestock animals in Wichita Falls, Texas.
She was leaving because her boyfriend molested their baby — then he beat her dog, Texas cops say

By Matthew Martinez

March 31, 2018 02:16 PM

At first, Adam Matthew Hammond denied it.

Eventually, though, he admitted it, according to KFDX.

But when his girlfriend became irate and started packing to leave their home in Wichita Falls, Texas, police there say he flew into a frenzy, threatened to smash her head in, then beat one of her dogs nearly to death, the news station reported.

She was leaving because she says Hammond, 18, sexually molested their 8-month-old son early Tuesday morning in the same bed where she was lying, according to a probable cause affidavit cited by the Wichita Falls Times Record News.

Hammond was arrested later that morning and has been charged with aggravated sexual assault, obstruction and cruelty to non-livestock animals, according to jail records.

His bond has been set at $42,500.

The Times Record reported that Hammond told his girlfriend, who has not been identified, that “he couldn’t help himself” because “he has an attraction” to the infant and that he regrets having the baby and having to be near him, police say.

She discovered the alleged abuse that morning when she heard a “weird sound” coming from Hammond’s side of the bed, felt around in the dark and found that a sexual act was being performed on the infant, KFDX reported.

The affidavit says Hammond threatened to attack her and the police if she notified authorities of the abuse, to which he later admitted. When she began packing and called a friend to pick her up, Hammond went into the room where her dogs were, where she heard yelps and screams of pain.

The Times Record reported that one of her dogs had been repeatedly kicked and seriously injured, with bruising along much of its right side.

