North Carolina officer shoots, kills man during traffic stop

This undated photo provided by Winston-Salem Police Department shows officer D.E. McGuire of the Winston-Salem Police Department. Authorities say McGuire has shot and killed a passenger after a traffic stop led to a physical struggle. A Winston-Salem Police Department news release says Officer D.E. McGuire was patrolling late Friday, March 20, 2018, when he stopped a car containing two men and a woman. Winston-Salem Police Department via AP)