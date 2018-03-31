From early in the day until the moment of tip off for a game, Kansas basketball is steeped in tradition in Allen Fieldhouse. Monty Davis, Chris Ochsner, Rich Sugg, Jill Toyoshiba and Shelly Yang The Kansas City Star
From early in the day until the moment of tip off for a game, Kansas basketball is steeped in tradition in Allen Fieldhouse. Monty Davis, Chris Ochsner, Rich Sugg, Jill Toyoshiba and Shelly Yang The Kansas City Star

National

Rock Chalk Jayhawk: What in the world does that KU chant mean?

By ADAM DARBY

adarby@mcclatchy.com

March 31, 2018 09:48 AM

If you’re a KU sports fan, the chant might give you goosebumps as it carries through Allen Fieldhouse at the end of a big basketball victory.

If you’re an opponent, it means you’re about to lose and the crowd is making sure you know it.

But what exactly is the Rock Chalk Jayhawk chant, and where did it come from?

The cheer dates back to 1886, according to the University of Kansas, when chemistry Professor E.H.S. Bailey created it for the KU science club.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

In Bailey’s version, you repeated “Rah, Rah, Jayhawk, KU” three times. That was later replaced by “Rock Chalk,” which references chalk rock, the limestone found on Mount Oread on the Lawrence campus.

Teddy Roosevelt said it was the greatest college chant he’d ever heard, according to the university, and legend has it that troops used the chant when fighting in several wars and conflicts.

The cheer is one of many traditions in Kansas sports, such as “waving the wheat” and the Jayhawk itself, which is “a hybrid of blue jay and sparrow hawk that epitomized the quarrelsome pre-Civil War settlers on the Kansas frontier,” according to the university.

Back in 2011, KU basketball superfan Kat Steward of Wichita earned some national TV time with her elaborate tattoo, which included “Rock Chalk Jayhawk,” Allen Fieldhouse and more.

IMG_2011_4_ku_2_1_K7DBH1C4_L375904318
When ESPN's College Gameday came to Allen Fieldhouse in 2011, Kat Steward of Wichita showed off her Rock Chalk Jayhawk tattoo. Stewart said it took 18 hours over two years to complete.
Rich Sugg rsugg@kcstar.com

Tough to beat the enthusiasm of “KU Tatt Kat,” but you’re sure to hear that Rock Chalk Jayhawk chant from KU fans loud and clear during those big games.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Stephon Clark's brother: 'Do not block the arena ... do not antagonize police' 272

Stephon Clark's brother: 'Do not block the arena ... do not antagonize police'

Pause
Alarm alerts woman to snake on her front door 199

Alarm alerts woman to snake on her front door

Brother of late Stephon Clark breaks up city council meeting, tells mayor to shut up 285

Brother of late Stephon Clark breaks up city council meeting, tells mayor to shut up

Floodwater swamps Texas A&M University 21

Floodwater swamps Texas A&M University

Tensions run high outside of Sacramento as protest locks out NBA fans 91

Tensions run high outside of Sacramento as protest locks out NBA fans

Watch: Here's what happened in the police shooting of man in Sacramento 200

Watch: Here's what happened in the police shooting of man in Sacramento

Officer hit in head during protest outside Sacramento arena after police shooting 85

Officer hit in head during protest outside Sacramento arena after police shooting

Parkland students visit DC school for #Neveragain rally against gun violence 148

Parkland students visit DC school for #Neveragain rally against gun violence

Wind turbines: How they’re built and how they work 122

Wind turbines: How they’re built and how they work

From the Unabomber to the Austin package explosions: A history of bombings in the US 158

From the Unabomber to the Austin package explosions: A history of bombings in the US

Stephon Clark's brother: 'Do not block the arena ... do not antagonize police'

View More Video