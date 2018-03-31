Spring break offers first lady refuge from affair headlines

Spring break couldn't have come at a better time for Melania Trump.
The first lady escaped the shadow of daily headlines about the president's alleged affairs by spending the past week at the family's Florida estate with their 12-year-old son.
But even that offered no perfect refuge from the attention surrounding legal activity related to Donald Trump's past conduct with women.
On her first full day away, when the president was also at their Florida home, he had dinner not with the first lady but with attorney Michael Cohen. Cohen says he paid porn actress Stormy Daniels $130,000 in 2016 to keep her from going public with her story of a 2006 tryst with Trump.
The Trumps did eat dinner together on Thursday after the president returned to Florida.
